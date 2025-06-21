'Won't get Nobel Peace Prize, no matter what I do': Trump expresses disappointment, claims credit for global peace efforts

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this,” Donald Trump declared Friday in a post on Truth Social, after celebrating a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. While the US President hailed the agreement as a “Great Day for Africa,” he used the moment to criticise what he sees as the international community’s failure to recognise his role in brokering global peace.

Trump’s post on Truth Social followed the announcement of a peace agreement between Rwanda and Congo, ending months of violent clashes in eastern Congo where rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, had seized key territories since January. The US was invited to mediate the peace process by Congo President Felix Tshekedi.

“This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World,” Trump wrote. He described the outcome as “a wonderful Treaty.”

Despite the diplomatic achievement, Trump lamented the lack of recognition, “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo,” he said, referencing a number of international conflicts he claims to have helped resolve, including those in North Africa and the Middle East.

Trump’s remarks came just hours after Pakistan announced its intention to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. The announcement follows the India-Pakistan ceasefire in May, after several days of rocket fire. Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for facilitating the de-escalation, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly de-emphasised his involvement.

This would be Trump’s fifth nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination process is open to a wide pool, including university professors and members of national assemblies. Past nominees have included Michael Jackson and FIFA, highlighting the range of candidacy.

In his post, Trump further stated, “No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!”

The comments also revive Trump’s ongoing contrast with Barack Obama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, a decision Trump has often criticised during his presidency and campaign appearances.