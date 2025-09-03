'You conspire against USA': Donald Trump mocks China-Russia axis in Truth Social post

US President Donald Trump launched a pointed message at China on Truth Social, urging President Xi Jinping to acknowledge the American lives lost defending China during World War II, while sarcastically wishing Xi, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un a "great day of celebration" as they “conspire against the United States.”

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi… will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that the United States of America gave to China,” Trump wrote. He referenced the American soldiers who died helping China “secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” calling on Xi to ensure their “Bravery and Sacrifice” is honored.

Trump’s post veered sharply into sarcasm. “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” he added.

The post comes amid mounting diplomatic tensions. Trump’s recent tariffs targeting Chinese goods have drawn criticism from Beijing, yet Trump has repeatedly said the economic fallout is worth it to protect American industry.

Despite the biting tone of his Truth Social message, Trump claimed in a BBC interview that he is not worried about a growing China-Russia axis. “No. Not at all. China needs us,” he said. “I have a very good relationship with President Xi... But China needs us much more than we need them.”

In a separate radio interview, Trump dismissed fears of a geopolitical alliance forming against the US. “They would never use their military forces against us,” he said, warning such a move would be “the worst thing they could ever do.”

However, Trump also expressed disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their failed Ukraine peace talks in Alaska. “I’m very disappointed in President Putin,” he told radio host Scott Jennings, adding the US “will be doing something to help people live” in Ukraine—though he gave no specifics.