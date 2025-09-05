'Your family can earn billions in crypto': Sushant Sareen jabs Trump over 'we've lost India' post

Strategic affairs expert Sushant Sareen took to social media to slam US President Donald Trump for his post on the recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. In his post, Sareen also raked up Trump's family business interests in Pakistan.

Trump wrote in his post that the US has "lost" both India and Russia to "the darkest" China. Sareen took shots at Trump, saying that his family can earn billions in crypto since their actions are destroying the dollar.

"On the brighter side you have gained Pakistan…the most powerful, enlightened, prosperous, progressive, undemocratic, scientific powerhouse, military dictatorship in the world. You will get snake oil there and lots of jihadists and generals to kill your soldiers and take you for a ride. And your family can earn billions in crypto since your actions are destroying the dollar. Congrats and THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER," Sareen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On Wednesday, former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has publicly criticised Trump for allegedly compromising US-India relations in favour of his family's business interests in Pakistan. According to Sullivan, Trump's actions represent "one of the most underreported aspects of Trump's foreign policy."

"Now, largely due to Pakistan's willingness to engage in business deals with the Trump family, Trump has sidelined the India relationship. This is a major strategic setback because a strong India-US partnership serves our core interests," he added.

The US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including a 25 per cent penalty on its continued Russian oil imports. The fact is that it was India calling out Trump's lies on mediation in the four-day India-Pakistan war that irked the American President.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has not only recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize but has also engaged his family and cronies in the new Pakistan Crypto Council.

Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial struck a deal with the Pakistan Crypto Council just days after the Pahalgam attack. Experts, including Sullivan, view this venture as evidence of Trump siding with Islamabad over New Delhi.