Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran appointed as Chair of B20 India

Chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran has been appointed as the chair of B20 India which represents the entire G20 business community. Chandrasekaran will lead the business agenda during India's G20 Presidency.

The Government of India has appointed CII, who assumed charge as the B20 India Secretariat on December 1 and will lead the B20 India process.

Regarding the appointment, Chandrasekaran said as India commenced its leadership of B20 amid multiple global developments and transformations, the participation of businesses in global economic decision-making has never been more critical.

His statement added that a renewed strategy for businesses to strengthen global collaborations will foster economic stability, progress, and growth that is inclusive and sustainable.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in an official statement said that B20 India will commence work on various taskforces and action councils after the inception meeting, scheduled on 22-24 January 2023, culminating into the B20 India Summit in August.



