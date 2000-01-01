IAF air strikes across LoC LIVE: India confirms fighter jets destroyed biggest JeM terror camps in Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale says a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, and commanders were killed in these largest JeM camps mushrooming across the Balakot region in Pakistan.
According to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned the 'emergency meeting' at 11 am Tuesday following the IAF strikes at Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout terror camps in Pakistani territories of Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, Dawn reported.
The locations hit in this strike were joint training camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
Sensex extends losses after IAF attack in PoK, Nifty nears 10,740 After opening lower, the stock markets - Sensex and Nifty - extended losses on Tuesday, following escalating tension between India and Pakistan.
IAF attack on JeM terror camps in PoK: On February 15, the air strikes were presented as a retaliatory response to the Pulwama attack. It was cleared by the government.
- Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirms IAF airstrikes on 'biggest' JeM terror camp in Pakistan
- India destroys JeM terror camps: Where exactly is Balakot?
- IAF attacks JeM terror camps in PoK: All you need to know about the Mirage 2000 fighter jets
- Indian Air Force attack on PoK: From Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav, here's how politicians reacted
- Indian Air Force attacks Pakistan terror camps: Watch Live TV coverage on India Today
