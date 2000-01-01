Business Today

IAF air strikes across LoC LIVE: India confirms fighter jets destroyed biggest JeM terror camps in Balakot

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
Surgical Strike 2.0: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale says a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, and commanders were killed in these largest JeM camps mushrooming across the Balakot region in Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan holds emergency meeting after India attacks PoK terror camps

BusinessToday.In
According to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned the 'emergency meeting' at 11 am Tuesday following the IAF strikes at Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout terror camps in Pakistani territories of Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, Dawn reported.

IAF strikes terror camps in Pakistan: What has happened so far?

BusinessToday.In
The locations hit in this strike were joint training camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Sensex extends losses after IAF attack in PoK, Nifty nears 10,740

BusinessToday.In
Sensex extends losses after IAF attack in PoK, Nifty nears 10,740 After opening lower, the stock markets - Sensex and Nifty - extended losses on Tuesday, following escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

A day after Pulwama blast, IAF was ready with plan to attack PoK: Here's a timeline

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
IAF attack on JeM terror camps in PoK: On February 15, the air strikes were presented as a retaliatory response to the Pulwama attack. It was cleared by the government.

LG launches G8 ThinQ, G8s ThinQ at MWC 2019; check specs, features

BusinessToday.In
The LG G8 ThinQ comes with crystal sound OLED display and a time-of-flight sensor in the front. On the other hand, LG V50 ThinQ 5G comes equipped with the Snapdragon X50 modem to facilitate 5G connectivity.

End Of The Road

Sumant Banerji | New Delhi
New norms mandate that every car is fitted with a driver side airbag, speed warning system, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and better structural stability to withstand crash test norms.

