HDFC Life Q3 results: Profit inches up to Rs 421 crore; premium income climbs 9%

HDFC Life Insurance Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of 1.40 per cent in its standalone net profit for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26). The insurer posted a profit of Rs 420.73 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 414.94 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Net premium income for the quarter rose 8.77 per cent YoY to Rs 18,242.39 crore, up from Rs 16,771.26 crore a year earlier.

The company said individual new business, measured in terms of individual annualised premium equivalent (APE), grew 11 per cent YoY, translating into a healthy two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent. Retail protection business recorded strong growth of 70 per cent during Q3 FY26, while retail sum assured rose 55 per cent in the quarter.

HDFC Life said the growth was supported by higher rider attachment and increased sum assured multiples in its ULIP business, which helped reinforce the quality of growth and alignment with long-term protection objectives.

Assets under Management (AUM), including that of its wholly owned subsidiary HDFC Pension Fund Management, stood at Rs 5.3 lakh crore at the end of the quarter.

Advertisement

Persistency ratios remained stable, with the 13-month persistency at 85 per cent and the 61-month persistency at 63 per cent. The company said these trends reflected the underlying product and tier mix. Renewal collections grew 15 per cent YoY during the quarter.

The solvency ratio stood at 180 per cent, supported by the Rs 749 crore of subordinated debt raised during Q3, the company added.

Commenting on the performance, Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life, said, "The life insurance sector saw an acceleration in momentum during the third quarter, supported by recent policy reforms and a rising preference for protection-led solutions. The GST exemption acted as a meaningful catalyst, particularly for the protection segment, improving affordability and driving a pickup in demand. Against this backdrop, the industry reported YoY growth of around 10 per cent, with HDFC Life growing faster at 11 per cent on individual WRP. As expected, our growth in Q3 outpaced H1, leading to an acceleration in the nine-month growth. This improvement was largely volume-driven, with the number of policies recording double-digit growth during the quarter. We expect this momentum to sustain into Q4, supporting a balanced and healthy full-year outcome."

Advertisement

On the stock-specific front, shares of HDFC Life were last seen trading 0.70 per cent lower at Rs 743.10.