L&T Tech Q3 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 329 crore; sales up 10.2%

L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) on Thursday reported a 2.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 329.10 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 322.40 crore in the same quarter last year. This excludes Rs 35.40 crore one-time impact of New Labour Codes on gross basis.

Revenue for the quarter rose 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,923.50 crore compared with Rs 2,653 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebit margin for the quarter expanded to 14.6 per cent sequentially from 13.4 per cent in the September quarter.

In a stock exchange filing, the IT firm said it recorded several large deal bookings in Q3, including large deals worth $70 million from a global OEM, along with a $30 million deal, a $20 million program, and five deals above $10 million.

“We sustained the momentum in large deal wins delivering an average TCV of $200 million for five consecutive quarters. The Sustainability segment continued to grow double-digit on a YoY basis while Mobility is seeing a turnaround,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.

“Our AI suite of offerings are evolving with the launch of new Agentic AI platforms, as we pivot to deliver full-stack Engineering Intelligence (EI) solutions, which integrates physical and digital AI for our clients’ products and processes. Aligning with our 5-year Lakshya plan, we are doubling down on value accretive high-growth & high margin areas. This is already yielding results, reflected in a 120 bps QoQ improvement, with Q3 EBIT margins at 14.6 per cent,” he said.

Among segments, LTTS said Sustainability continued its double-digit growth momentum, while Mobility showed early signs of improvement despite a seasonally slow quarter.

"We are accelerating margins and guiding for mid-single-digit overall growth in FY26 by pivoting on profitable, sustainable growth and sharpening our rigor around shareholder value creation," it said.