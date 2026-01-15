South Indian Bank Q3 earnings: Lender reports highest quarterly profit, NPAs fall 

South Indian Bank reported its highest ever quarterly profit on Wednesday. Net profit rose 9% to Rs 374.32 crore in the last quarter against Rs 341.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit in Q3 rose 10% to Rs 584.33 crore in Q3 FY26 from from Rs 528.84 crore in Q3 FY25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The bank earned a non interest income of Rs 485.93 crore, rising 19% during the quarter against Rs 409.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net interest income rose to 1.31% to Rs 881 crore in Q3 against Rs 869 crore in Q3 of FY25.

South Indian Bank stock closed 4.87% higher at Rs 42.22 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 40.47 on BSE. Total 32.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.83 crore. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 11,107 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the South Indian Bank stock stands at 62.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. South Indian Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

The bank improved its asset quality in the last quarter.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) slipped to 2.67 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2025 from 4.30% a year ago. Net NPAs dropped by 80 bps from to 0.45% in Q3 against 1.25% on a Y-o-Y basis.

Gross Advances grew by Rs 9,798 crore or 11% to Rs 96,764 crore in the last quarter from Rs 86,966 crore on Y-o-Y basis.

Retail Deposits grew 13% or Rs 13,142 crore to Rs 1,15,563 crore in Q3 from Rs 1,02,421 crore a year ago.