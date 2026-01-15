Jio Financial Q3 results: Profit slips nearly 9% to Rs 269 crore; revenue zooms 106%

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Thursday recorded an 8.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended on December 2025 (Q3 FY26). During the quarter under review, profit fell to Rs 268.98 crore from Rs 294.78 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, the company's revenue from operations ascended by 105.52 per cent to Rs 900.90 crore as against Rs 438.35 crore in the year-ago period.

JFSL's total income for the quarter stood at Rs 901 crore, marking a 101 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The growth was driven by robust momentum across all operating verticals, though it was partially offset by higher expenses in line with increased business volumes.

The company's share of profit from associates and joint ventures declined to Rs 36 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 59 crore in the year-ago quarter. JFSL said the moderation was primarily due to ongoing investments aimed at building scale and long-term growth in its asset management company (AMC) and wealth management company (WMC).

NBFC's assets under management (AUM) surged 4.5 times YoY to Rs 19,049 crore. The asset management arm reported an AUM of Rs 14,972 crore across 10 funds, supported by a growing retail investor base of nearly one million. The company’s payments solutions' transaction processing volume jumped 2.6 times YoY to Rs 16,315 crore.

Meanwhile, the payments bank business saw deposits surge 94 per cent YoY to Rs 507 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO of JFSL, said, "We are witnessing a secular trend in business momentum across all our operating verticals, which has now gained significant velocity. At the same time, we continue to invest for growth across new businesses, positioning them for long-term success. As we continue to build depth, capability and market presence, we are well-positioned to shape the next phase of financial services in India, driven by intelligence, hyper-personalisation and enhanced accessibility, leveraging technology and data analytics."

On the stock-specific, JFSL shares were last seen trading 0.83 per cent higher at Rs 286.95.