Flipkart Big 10 Sale: Big discounts on Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola smartphones

Flipkart is celebrating its tenth anniversary with the Big 10 Sale. The company began the sale on May 14 and will continue giving out offers till May 18. Today, the e-commerce giant is giving out offers on smartphones, tablets, electronics and fashion; giving up to 90 per cent discount on select products.

Flipkart will also introduce buyback guarantee during the sale. Under the scheme, Flikart promises to buyback your smartphone at an assured price. This offers you a guaranteed value for your phone when you make your next smartphone purchase on Flipkart.



Here are the best deals according to us:

Apple

iPhone 7:Flipkart had promised that the Big 10 Sale will offer the iPhone 7 at the lowest price yet and it has stood to its promise. The iPhone 7 32 GB is available at a price of Rs 43,999 and the iPhone 7 128GB is available at Rs 50,999. The iPhone 7 256 GB is available at Rs 61,999. Over and above the discount, Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange.

The offers extend even to its elder sibling, the iPhone 7 Plus. The 32 GB variant of the iPhone 7 Plus is available at Rs 54,999 while the 128GB variant is available at Rs 65,999. The iPhone 7 Plus 256GB is available at Rs 73,999, 20 per cent down from its launch price.



Lenovo

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note 64GB: Coming to the lower mid-segment, Lenovo is offering the Vibe K5 Note at Rs 11,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000 on the previous price tag. The device is also available with exhange discount of up to Rs 10,500.

Another offering from Lenovo, the Phab 2 and Phab 2 Plus are also available at a flat discount of Rs 3,000. The Phab 2 32 GB is available at Rs 7,999 and the Phab 2 Plus 32 GB is avialable at Rs 11,999.



Motorola

Moto G5 Plus: Though there is no discount on the selling price, Flipkart is offering a massive exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000.

Moto M: The device is available at a flat discount of Rs 2,000. The price is slashed from 17,999 to Rs 15,999 for 64GB variant. The 32GB variant is available at Rs 13,999, Rs 2,000 lesser than the original price.



Samsung

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt: The device is available at a flat discount of Rs 3,000; down from Rs 17,999 to Rs 14,999. The offer is available on both Black and Gold variants.

Samsung Galaxy J5- 6 (2016 edition): The 16GB Black variant is available at a discount of Rs 3,300 at a price of Rs 9,990. However, the Gold variant of the same device is available at Rs 10,990.



Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL smartphone with 4GB RAM and 32 GB ROM is available at Rs 53,999 at a discount of 19 per cent. Over and above the discount users can also get up to Rs 29000 off with the exchange offer on this phone.



