MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised

Nidhi Singal | New Delhi
The company has started taking steps to protect the community, which includes notifying MyFitnessPal users to provide information on how they can protect their data.

 
 

Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features

More

Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos

More

Huawei P20, P20 Pro to arrive in India soon: Price, camera, availability

More

Is DTH losing steam?

More

Nokia 1 launched at Rs 5,499, to be available in India starting March 28

More

Now you can send money through WhatsApp by scanning the QR code

The QR code scanning option can be accessed on the WhatsApp 2.18.93 version.
More

Rahul attacks PM Modi over illegal data-sharing, BJP hits back

More
 
 

Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting

Said to be a major update, it brings in some new features including new AR experiences, Animoji, health records and the much awaited battery health beta.
More

ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces

More

OnePlus' Carl Pei wants us to learn to love the notch and tells us why

More

OnePlus 6 revealed in this leaked picture; wooden panel, 3.5mm jack and more

More

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to launch in few minutes; here's how you can stream the event live

More

Facebook under scanner for leaking calls, contacts, texts using Android app

More

New OnePlus 6 leak shows Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, dual camera and more

More
