MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised

The company has started taking steps to protect the community, which includes notifying MyFitnessPal users to provide information on how they can protect their data.
Microsoft's Edge browser released for iPad and Android tablets

Microsoft Edge browser, which was released for iPhone and Android smartphones last year, is now available for iPad and Android tablets too.
Winning streak: Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro review

Forget Bitcoin and Litecoin; cyrptocurrency TRON is up 12755% in just one month

Govt puts 5G high-speed Internet plan on fast track

