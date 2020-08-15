MS Dhoni retirement: Virat Kohli's emotional tribute to Captain Cool; read full text

Virat Kohli, the current captain of Indian cricket team, has paid an emotional tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has announced retirement from international cricket. Kohli, who took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in all the three format of the game, said that "the world has seen achievements, I've seen the person". He thanked Dhoni for his services to Indian cricket and said that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman will always remain in everyone's heart.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," Virat Kohli said in an Instagram post.

Team India skipper Kohli, who holds top ranking in the world's ODI batting, made his debut in all formats of the game under Dhoni. He has always given credit to his predecessor Dhoni for playing a big part in his transformation from a domestic cricketer to a world-class batsman. Kohli has said in the past MSD would "always be his captain".

Former and current cricketers, and millions of fans, shared posts on social media saying how badly the country would miss Dhoni in action.

"There's only one #MSDhoni. Thank you my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me," tweeted Hardik Pandya.

"Thank you @msdhoni bhai for your contribution to Indian cricket, and the mentorship over the years. Congratulations on a remarkable career, and best wishes for the journey ahead!" said Pujara.

Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni, who was known for his aggressive batting style and understanding of the game, scored 17,266 runs while playing 538 international games for India. In his 350 ODI matches, Dhoni scored 10,773 runs. In his 90 Test matches, he scored 4,876 runs, while in the T20 format, he managed 1,282 runs in 98 matches.

