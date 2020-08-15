Suresh Raina finishes the innings with MS Dhoni, announces retirement

Cricketer Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from international cricket. This announcement by Raina came minutes after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced that he is retiring from all forms of international cricket.

He took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

Raina wrote on Instagram, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!".

MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings teammate Raina had arrived in Chennai on Friday for a short training camp ahead of the IPL 2020 in UAE. IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19.

Raina made his international limited-overs debut in July 2005 against Sri Lanka at the age of 19. His Test debut came about five years later, in July 2010, against the same opposition. Raina scored a century in his first-ever Test match. He went on to play 18 Test matches. Raina scored 768 runs in 31 innings at 26.48, which included one century and seven half-centuries.

Raina is known for his explosive batting in the shortest format of the game. He is the third batsman in the world and first Indian to hit a T20I century. Also, Raina was the first-ever batsman to score a T20I century when batting at number 3 position or lower. He is also the first Indian batsman to score centuries in all the three formats of the game.

In ODIs, Raina scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs while in 78 T20Is, he scored 1,605 runs at 29.18.He was a part of the Indian squad that won the 2011 World Cup. The squad was led by MS Dhoni.

