Trends
Communication from the GSAT-6A satellite launched on March 29 has been lost and efforts are underway to establish a link with it, the Indian Space Research Organisation said today, after maintaining an unusual silence on the health of the spacecraft.
The Income Tax dept says Sidhu failed to file taxes or produce bills for the expenses he had declared
Electricity rates reduced across all slabs; DERC has also introduced special tariff for peak hours and off-peak hours
Post security drills, passengers will be sent to Kolkata in an another aircraft
Traffic snarls are expected across the city as the traders will gather at Ramlila Ground to voice their concerns
The Commerce minister said India is trying to engage with traditional and new partners
Most jobs are in the data science and analytics team in order to push its AI-for-India programme and also counter; Flipkart had cut down its hiring drive in 2016
The new posts will for railway protection force, loco pilots and technicians
Govt mandates banks to obtain certified copies of passports, to crack down on wilful defaulters
The solar project will generate 200GW of solar energy and add 100,000 jobs in the Kingdom
Federal Trade Commission said it would check whether the social media giant violated a consent decree it had signed to protect users' privacy
The services Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa, Assam, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab
Former RBI top boss Raghuram Rajan said India needs to bring in education and labour reforms to create more jobs
While Swiggy adds one more UPI payment option, Flipkart-owned digital wallet forays into food delivery market
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces