Business Today Latest Business News Most Searched News

Communication with GSAT-6A satellite lost, confirms ISRO

PTI | New Delhi
Communication with GSAT-6A satellite lost, confirms ISRO

Communication from the GSAT-6A satellite launched on March 29 has been lost and efforts are underway to establish a link with it, the Indian Space Research Organisation said today, after maintaining an unusual silence on the health of the spacecraft.

 
 

I-T Dept seizes Navjot Singh Sidhu's bank accounts over non-payment of taxes

The Income Tax dept says Sidhu failed to file taxes or produce bills for the expenses he had declared
More

Good news for Delhi residents! Electricity rates reduced ahead of summer

Electricity rates reduced across all slabs; DERC has also introduced special tariff for peak hours and off-peak hours
More

Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight aborted following bomb scare

Post security drills, passengers will be sent to Kolkata in an another aircraft

More

Delhi sealing protests: Traders go on strike, hold rally at Ramlila Maidan

Traffic snarls are expected across the city as the traders will gather at Ramlila Ground to voice their concerns
More

Countries going through a new phase of globalization, says Suresh Prabhu

The Commerce minister said India is trying to engage with traditional and new partners
More

Get ready to pay more for cooking gas, as govt considers gas price hike

More

Jobs at Flipkart! Total 700 positions open after two year freeze

Most jobs are in the data science and analytics team in order to push its AI-for-India programme and also counter; Flipkart had cut down its hiring drive in 2016
More
 
 

Railways announces 20,000 more jobs; application details to come in May

The new posts will for railway protection force, loco pilots and technicians

More

Govt asks PSBs to get passport details of loan seekers above Rs 50 cr

Govt mandates banks to obtain certified copies of passports, to crack down on wilful defaulters
More

SoftBank, Saudi Arabia to build $200-bn solar project

The solar project will generate 200GW of solar energy and add 100,000 jobs in the Kingdom

More

Cambridge Analytica scandal: US trade body to probe Facebook for data breach

Federal Trade Commission said it would check whether the social media giant violated a consent decree it had signed to protect users' privacy

More

Airtel rolls out VoLTE Beta programme, offers up to 30GB free 4G data

The services Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa, Assam, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab
More

AI will disrupt job market in India, but we need to embrace it properly: Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI top boss Raghuram Rajan said India needs to bring in education and labour reforms to create more jobs

More

Swiggy, PhonePe join hands for simplified payment

While Swiggy adds one more UPI payment option, Flipkart-owned digital wallet forays into food delivery market

More
Advertisement