MS Dhoni announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Former Indian Team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced that he will be retiring from all forms of international cricket

He was on the only skipper to win all three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies - the World Cup, the World Twenty20 and the Champions Trophy.

In an Instagram post, Dhoni wrote: "Thanks. Thanks for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

