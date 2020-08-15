Business Today
Loading...

MS Dhoni bids adieu to international cricket: Here's how cricketers, fans, Bollywood celebs react

MS Dhoni retires after an illustrious career spanning 16 years. Personalities from across the board have reacted to 'Captain Cools' retirement

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | August 15, 2020 | Updated 22:34 IST
MS Dhoni bids adieu to international cricket: Here's how cricketers, fans, Bollywood celebs react
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. He retires after an illustrious career spanning 16 years. Personalities from across the board have reacted to 'Captain Cools' retirement. These include politicians, Bollywood celebrities and cricketers. 

Home Miniter Amit Shah thanked the former Indian team captain for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. He wrote, "I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India's favour. Under his captaincy, India has crowned World Champions twice in different formats.

Virat Kohli, who replaced Dhoni as captain of the Indian cricket team, wrote, "Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more." 

BCCI and ICC both reacted to Dhoni's retirement 

Dhoni's former teammates and rivals also reacted to his retirement. 

Bollywood celebrities were also not far behind.  

Also Read: MS Dhoni announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Also Read: Suresh Raina finishes the innings with MS Dhoni, announces retirement

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: MS dhoni retires | twitter reacts | twitter reacts dhoni news | AMit SHah dhoni | Amit Shah reacts to Dhoni | Virat Kohli dhoni news | Virat khohli news India | Cricketers reacts to DHoni news | Dhoni news India | Dhoni india news | Twitter Dhoni | Mahendra Singh Dh
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close