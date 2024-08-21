scorecardresearch
Gemini daily horoscope for August 21, 2024: Try to minimise expenses. Spend money only on necessities

Gemini daily horoscope for August 21, 2024:

Gemini daily horoscope for August 21, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says the cash outflow is extremely high during this period. Today you will find that money is leaving your bank account faster than it is coming into it. If this trend continues you could be in serious trouble. Try to minimize your expenses and your purchases, although you may be able to limit them to only so much. Spend money today only on necessities as they will be in abundance and there will be no room for luxuries.

Jobs and Career: Implementation of desired plans will continue. You will not fall prey to greed or temptation. You will resolve business matters. You will increase contacts with courage. Beware of opposition. Avoid debate. You will improve management. Maintain logical reasoning in discussions. You will show activeness in personal activities. Avoid disputes and controversies. Maintain simplicity.

Health: You will maintain interest in various activities. Keep things organized. You will increase activity. You will get regular health checkups. You will improve your diet. You will increase morale.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Aug 21, 2024, 6:00 AM IST
