COVER STORY

The Maya of Bitcoin

Rajeev Dubey
The Maya of Bitcoin

Regulators hate it, investors love it. The great tussle to find the middle ground for cryptocurrencies...

 
 

The Overhaul Blueprint

Steps that government, regulators and banks need to take to make the banking system more competitive, efficient and less fraud-prone.

Shifting Gears

Tata Motors is reskilling employees to make them 'future ready'

Where Value Rules

Helping employees learn and grow is the key cultural quotient on which Infosys thrives.

Announcing the Arrival of "Future at Work"

Employees send out three key messages to employers.

Delivering Happiness

DTDC works on training employees and keeping costs in check.

Careers, Made to Measure

Arvind Fashions is focused on giving employees a chance to grow and be ready for future.

People Power

Innovation is what keeps Accenture going. In turn, it does everything it can to help employees meet their career and wellness goals.

Big Bonanza *Conditions Apply

Ambitious healthcare, insurance plans but implementation still not clear.

What to Expect in Budget 2018

BT's panel of experts takes a close look at what to expect in Arun Jaitley's last big Budget.

 
 

Best Companies to Work For

Employees prefer a work environment that helps them grow professionally, honing and adding totheir skills, reveals a Business Today-PeopleStrong survey.

How We Did It

This is the 16th edition of the Business Today Best Companies to Work For survey.

Leading the Change

ICICI Bank, which has always been at the forefront of change, is on an HR transformation exercise to handle the digital revolution.

Employees First

Employee empowerment makes Google tick.

A Digital Telco

Growth in Airtel is driven by challenging one to learning newer things.

Driving Engagement

Amazon India is busy refreshing its employee engagement toolkit and building on efforts to improve all-round inclusiveness.

Growing with the Leader

Abbott Indias employee value proposition strategy focuses on flexi-benefits, participation of women and nurturing future leaders.

Union Budget 2018: Can budget 2018 create more jobs?

In an economy regaining its footing after demonetisation and GST, can Budget 2018/19 create more jobs?

Budget 2018: Can govt help alleviate rural distress

Farmer producer organisations could help alleviate rural distress. Will the budget give them a boost?

