Hindustan Aeronautics listing: Stock makes tepid debut, lists at 5% discount

The market capitalisation of HAL stock stood at Rs 39,290 crore. The Rs 4,229-crore initial public offer of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics was subscribed 99 percent during March 16-20, 2018, supported by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

 
 

While the Sensex closed 286 points lower to 34,010, Nifty fell 93 points to close at 10,452 points.
