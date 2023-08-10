Petrol and diesel prices unchanged in most cities on August 10. Check the latest rates here

Oil marketing companies have kept the fuel rates constant on Thursday, August 10, across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Prices across major metropolitan cities have been steady over the last one year with minor fluctuations here and there.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being is available for Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices are at Rs 106.31 and diesel is sold for at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata is sold for Rs 106.03 and diesel is available Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol in Chennai is being sold for Rs 102.63, whereas diesel is available for Rs 94.24 per litre.

All major public sector OMCs, such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise their petrol price and diesel price daily at 6 AM in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Here’s a look at fuel prices in major cities:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.04

Diesel: Rs 89.91

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.43

Diesel: Rs 89.65

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil prices

Oil prices dropped on Thursday morning in early Asian trade after reaching fresh highs in the previous session as concerns about the Chinese economy offset the positive impact of steep drawdowns in US fuel stockpiles and Saudi and Russian output cuts, Reuters reported.

Brent crude fell 20 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $87.35 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after settling at its highest since Jan. 27 in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $84.17, after settling at its highest since November 2022.

Chinese data on Tuesday showed crude oil imports in July fell 18.8 per cent from the previous month to their lowest daily rate since January.

"US EIA projected US GDP to grow by 1.9% in 2023 up from previous estimates of 1.5%. The U.S. EIA also expects Brent crude oil prices to average $86 a barrel in the second half of 2023, up about $7 from the previous estimates. Higher U.S. growth prospects and output cuts from the OPEC+ are likely to support crude oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $81.50–80.70 and resistance is at $82.90–83.60 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,760-6,680, while resistance is at Rs 6,910–6,980," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

