India reports 6,166 fresh COVID cases, active cases in country at 31,194

India reported 6,166 new coronavirus cases On Saturday, which rose the active infection tally to 31,194, according to the Union health ministry update. It also saw an increase in the number of cases from Friday by 150 new infections making the total number of COVID cases in India stand at 4,47,51,259. According to the data released by the health ministry, there are 31,194 active cases in the country currently.

Based on the health ministry data report, 11 new deaths were reported due to the virus. As a result, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths has now surged to 5,30,954.

On Friday, Delhi reported 77 cases, a 21 per cent jump in new Covid cases, which is the highest in over 7 months, according to data shared by the city government's Health department. The national capital also saw two Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Delhi's positivity rate currently stands at nearly 20 per cent. Delhi logged 606 fresh Covid cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 926 Covid cases, a sizable rise from 803 cases added to the tally a day earlier, while the death toll increased by three, a health official said.

Reuters reported that the Union health ministry has asked the states to identify emergency hotspots and ramp up testing.

In a meeting on XXXXX, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed states to ramp up genome testing and conduct mock drills in the hospitals.

The newly emerged Covid-19 variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date, as per the latest INSACOG bulletin.

Omicron and its sublineages are still the most dominant COVID variant in the country; the bulletin said an increase in infection rate has been observed, especially in western, southern and northern parts of India.

The bulletin said, “A newly emerged recombinant variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of India, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date.”

As per the data posted on the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive. And there were 1,09,378 COVID tests conducted on Saturday.