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Assam HSLC class 10 results 2026 released: Here's how students can check, download marksheets

Assam HSLC class 10 results 2026 released: Here's how students can check, download marksheets

Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can now access their results through the official website, i.e., sebaonline.org as well as other digital platforms

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026 10:44 AM IST
Assam HSLC class 10 results 2026 released: Here's how students can check, download marksheetsHSLC 2026: 65.62 per cent pass in Assam; over 2.81 lakh clear exams, Dima Hasao tops

 

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the Assam HSLC Result 2026 today, April 10, ending the wait for over 4 lakh Class 10 students across the state. The results were released online following the scheduled announcement window between 10:30 am and 11 am, and are now available on official and digital platforms. 📢

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Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can now access their results through the official website, i.e., sebaonline.org as well as other digital platforms.

Assam HSLC result 2026: Over 4 lakh students got results

The Assam HSLC examinations 2026 were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026 across the state. This year, over 4 lakh students appeared for the SEBA Class 10 exams, making it one of the most significant academic events in Assam. 🎓

Students can check the following details in their scorecards:

  • Subject-wise marks

  • Total marks

  • Division/grade

  • Qualifying status

Students are advised to thoroughly check all details mentioned in their scorecard.

Where to check SEBA Assam HSLC result 2026

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Students can check their results on multiple platforms to avoid inconvenience due to heavy traffic:

  • sebaonline.org

  • resultsassam.nic.in

  • asseb.in

Additionally, as highlighted in the latest update, students can also access their results via:

  • UMANG app

  • DigiLocker

These platforms provide a convenient and faster way to download digital marksheets.

Steps to download Assam HSLC result 2026

  • Visit the official website, i.e., sebaonline.org

  • Click on the ‘HSLC Result 2026’ link

  • Enter your roll number and required details

  • Submit the information

  • View and download your result

The online marksheet is provisional, and original certificates will be distributed later by schools.

Assam HSLC result 2026: Pass percentage and toppers

Along with the result declaration, SEBA has released key performance data including:

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  • Overall pass percentage

  • Gender-wise performance

  • District-wise analysis

  • Toppers/merit list

These statistics offer a comprehensive overview of student performance across Assam.

Assam HSLC pass percentage: Last 5 year trend

  • 2025 — 75.70% (approx)

  • 2024 — 75.70%

  • 2023 — 72.69%

  • 2022 — 56.49%

  • 2021 — 93.10%

Re-evaluation and compartment exams

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for:

  • Re-evaluation / rechecking within the given timeline

Those who fail in one or more subjects can appear for:

  • Compartment exams, giving them another opportunity to pass without losing a year

Important advisory

Due to high traffic, students may face delays while checking results online. They are advised to:

  • Use alternate platforms like UMANG and DigiLocker

  • Keep login credentials ready

  • Verify all details on the marksheet carefully

In case of discrepancies, students should immediately contact their respective schools or SEBA authorities. 

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 10:44 AM IST
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