CAT 2025 results out? IIM Kozhikode set to announce soon; Check your scores, percentile for top IIMs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is gearing up to announce the CAT 2025 results, which will be available shortly on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The results will be issued as a detailed scorecard, displaying both overall performance and section-wise scores.

The CAT 2025 examination, held on November 30, saw participation from nearly 2.58 lakh candidates across 339 exam centres in 170 cities across the country. With an overall attendance rate of 86%, the exam was conducted in three separate sessions. To ensure fairness across these different slots, the scores will undergo a normalisation process before percentiles are finalised.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on December 4, followed by the final answer key on December 17. In addition to the results, IIM Kozhikode will also publish the CAT 2025 cut-off scores and a list of toppers.

Candidates will be able to access their results by logging into the official portal using their CAT ID and password. They will also receive SMS alerts once the scorecards are live. The CAT 2025 score will be valid until December 31, 2026, allowing candidates to apply to participating management institutes during the next admission cycle.

Stay tuned to India Today’s live blog for real-time coverage as results are announced, featuring first reactions from candidates, insights into percentile implications for top IIMs, and expert tips on what steps to take after checking your score.

This announcement marks a critical milestone in the 2025 MBA admissions cycle, as selection processes across India’s top B-schools will soon commence.

CAT 2025 Result: Steps to download your scorecard

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in Click on the link labelled ‘CAT Result 2025’ on the homepage You will be redirected to the candidate login page Enter your CAT registration ID and password Download and save the CAT 2025 scorecard PDF for future reference

How is CAT percentile calculated?

The CAT exam uses a multi-step process to calculate percentiles: