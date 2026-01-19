CUET PG 2026 registrations end Jan 20, candidates urged to verify details carefully

Time is running out for postgraduate aspirants. The National Testing Agency has confirmed that registrations for CUET PG 2026 will close on January 20, 2026, with the application window ending at 11:50 pm.

Candidates intending to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions must complete the entire application process, including form submission, document upload and fee payment- before the deadline. The NTA has underlined that applications without successful fee payment will not be treated as complete.

The agency has also cautioned applicants to double-check all details before proceeding to payment. Once the application fee is paid, no corrections or modifications will be permitted under any circumstances.

To avoid last-minute issues, candidates have been advised to keep all required documents scanned and ready in advance. These include Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets, birth certificate, Aadhaar card, category certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate, a recent passport-size photograph, and a scanned signature.

The CUET PG 2026 application can be submitted online by visiting exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, registering with basic personal details, logging in with the generated credentials, filling out the form carefully, uploading documents, paying the fee and submitting the application. Applicants are advised to download and retain a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The NTA has urged candidates to regularly monitor the official website for updates, notifications and examination-related announcements as the registration deadline approaches.