Ajit Pawar dies at 66: AAIB to investigate Baramati crash that killed five, including crew, on Learjet 45

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will conduct an investigation into the plane crash at Baramati airport that resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including crew members, on Wednesday. The incident involved a Learjet 45 operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, which crash-landed at the airport with five people on board, as confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The crash reportedly took place due to fog and low visibility conditions as the airstrip lacks night-landing facilities and advanced navigation aids required for operations in poor visibility.

The private aircraft attempted to land despite visibility dropping to around 800 metres. The aircraft crashed during the landing attempt. Bodies were recognised using clothing and other personal belongings.

A senior official told news agency PTI that the AAIB will be visiting the crash site and it will be investigating the accident. The AAIB will undertake a site visit as part of its standard procedures to gather evidence and analyse the circumstances leading to the crash.

The AAIB is tasked with classifying safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in Indian airspace. Its responsibilities include differentiating between accidents, serious incidents, and incidents, and ensuring each is documented accurately according to regulatory criteria.

The bureau conducts detailed investigations to determine causative factors and establish accountability where relevant. The findings from such inquiries are used as a basis for recommending changes that could prevent recurrence.

According to the DGCA, the aircraft was operated by VSR Ventures, a company registered in Delhi. All five occupants, including crew members, were on board at the time of the crash.

The AAIB’s investigation process typically involves a thorough examination of flight data, maintenance records, and operational protocols associated with the incident. These procedures are standard in establishing the sequence of events and any contributing technical or human elements.

This is the second accident involving the Learjet 45 aircraft in the past 3 years. In 2023, a Learjet 45 was involved in a serious accident after its fuselage split in two at Mumbai airport.