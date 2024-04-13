BJP set to unveil poll manifesto tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi to grace the event

The BJP is set to unveil its manifesto, known as "Sankalp Patra," for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Sunday. It is anticipated to focus on welfare and development initiatives, along with outlining a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) as a key part of its election agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders will participate in the launch of the manifesto at the party headquarters. The event coincides with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, a prominent leader from the Dalit community and a key figure in drafting the Indian Constitution.

With the BJP government having fulfilled many of its key ideological pledges, such as the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370, there is anticipation regarding how the party's broader cultural and Hindutva agenda will be reflected in the manifesto.

According to party sources, the manifesto will emphasize measures aimed at benefiting the youth, women, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged – four groups Prime Minister Modi frequently addresses in his speeches.

The BJP formed a manifesto committee led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to draft the party's manifesto. The committee held two meetings to discuss its contents. Additionally, the party conducted various outreach efforts, such as sending vans across the country and social media campaigns, to gather suggestions from the public.