Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea seeking insulin & daily doctor consultations in jail

A Delhi court has turned down the request from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail, to have daily video consultations with his family doctor. Instead, the court has instructed AIIMS-Delhi to form a medical board to assess his health condition, including the need for insulin to manage his sugar levels and other medical concerns.

The court issued this directive amid claims from AAP that Kejriwal is not receiving adequate medical care in Tihar jail, where he has been held since March 18 in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the revoked liquor policy.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja ordered that Arvind Kejriwal should receive necessary medical care, directing the inclusion of senior endocrinologists and diabetologists in the AIIMS medical board.

Last week, Kejriwal claimed that he wasn't receiving insulin in jail, causing a concerning spike in his blood sugar levels. As a Type-2 diabetes patient, he wrote to the Tihar jail superintendent, stating he requested insulin daily and that AIIMS doctors hadn't dismissed concerns about his diabetic condition.

The Delhi HC has dismissed a PIL, imposing a fine of Rs 75,000, which sought "extraordinary interim bail" for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in all criminal cases against him. The PIL requested interim bail for Kejriwal in all cases, including those by the Enforcement Directorate, until the end of his tenure or the trials, whichever is earlier.