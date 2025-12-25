Half a million dollars to climb Everest? Nepal Economic Forum chair's pitch to Kathmandu

Nepal should raise the permit fee for climbing Mount Everest to half a million dollars to protect the mountain's fragile ecosystem and ensure sustainable tourism, according to Sujeev Shakya, founder and chair of the Nepal Economic Forum.

Shakya argues that Everest is underpriced despite its global stature and the mounting environmental costs associated with high-altitude expeditions. "Promoting sustainable tourism and ensuring the carrying capacity is not compromised is important," he writes in his book, 'Nepal 2043'. "For instance, the permit for a Mount Everest expedition needs to be raised to half a million dollars."

Advertisement

Related Articles

The entrepreneur said Kathmandu must also address the environmental footprint left behind by climbers. "The government also needs to ensure that waste management and the environmental impact left by climbers are adequately addressed. With drones now being used to remove waste and transport materials, we can push the boundaries of sustainability."

At present, the permit fee for climbing Everest stands at $15,000, up from $11,000 after a hike in 2024. Shakya, who is also the founder of management consulting firm Beed Management, describes this as inadequate. "The current fee for the permit of $11,000, which was increased to $15,000 in 2024-is too little to climb the tallest mountain in the world," he writes.

To make his case, Shakya points to Rwanda's experience with high-value, low-volume tourism. In Rwanda, permits to observe mountain gorillas for one hour were raised from $500 to $750 in 2012, and then to $1,500 in 2017. Only 80 permits are issued per day.

Advertisement

"While cheaper pricing is available in neighbouring countries, people come to Rwanda as this money has been invested in the conservation of the gorilla population, which has grown over time," he states.

He adds that higher fees have also transformed the local tourism ecosystem. "Interestingly, luxury hotels have opened in the area, as tourists willing to pay $1,500 for a permit are also willing to pay premium rates for accommodation," Shakya notes.

The business leader draws similar parallels with Bhutan and parts of Nepal itself. Bhutan levies a 'Sustainable Development Fee' on tourists, a system he describes as effective. Even Indian tourists, who do not require a visa for Bhutan, must pay an entry fee.

In Nepal's Upper Mustang region, foreign visitors are required to pay $500 for a 10-day trekking permit and $50 for each additional day. "I have met foreign tourists on motorbikes in that region who told me the fee was well worth it for the opportunity to witness the stunning landscape and heritage sites," he writes.

Advertisement

Mountaineering remains a crucial revenue stream for Nepal. According to a BBC report from August 2025, Nepal issued 421 climbing permits for Mount Everest from the Nepal side in 2024. Climbing fees generated $5.9 million last year, with Everest accounting for more than three-quarters of that revenue.

At the same time, Nepal has announced plans to make 97 of its Himalayan peaks free to climb for the next two years to boost tourism in remote regions. The tourism department said the move is aimed at showcasing the country's "unexplored tourism products and destinations".