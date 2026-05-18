Heatwave alert this week! IMD issues severe heat warning, Delhi temperature to hit 45°C

Summer is tightening its grip on north and central India. The India Meteorological Department has warned that large parts of northwest and central India are headed for intense to severe heat wave conditions across several days this week, and Delhi is squarely in the crosshairs.

The IMD has issued a heat wave alert for parts of the national capital from May 18 to May 23. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 43°C and 45°C through the week, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 25°C and 27°C, according to The Indian Express. The department has also noted that maximum temperatures across Delhi will remain 3°C to 5°C above normal levels at most places, while minimums are expected to stay near normal.

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Wind conditions through the day

Beyond the heat, residents should brace for strong and shifting surface winds. Northwesterly winds will dominate during the morning, reaching up to 20 kmph. Throughout the afternoon, winds are expected to pick up from the west at speeds below 25 kmph. By evening and through the night, speeds are likely to ease to below 20 kmph. On some days, gusts could touch 40 kmph.

States on alert this week

The heat wave is not limited to Delhi. Rajasthan faces conditions from May 17 to May 23, the longest stretch among the affected states. Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh come under the alert from May 18 to May 23. Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are expected to face intense heat through May 21, while Chhattisgarh is likely to remain under heat wave conditions on May 20 and 21.

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Residents across affected states are advised to avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and follow IMD updates as conditions develop through the week.