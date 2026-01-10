‘Incredible opportunities ahead’: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor arrives in India amid strained ties

US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor arrived in New Delhi on Friday night, as relations between India and the United States remain under severe strain following tariff hikes and disagreements on trade, immigration and regional security.

“Great to be back in India! Incredible opportunities ahead for our two nations!” Gor said in a social media post after his arrival.

Gor, 38, a key member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, was sworn in as the US envoy to India in mid-November after his appointment was confirmed by the US Senate in October. He was serving as the White House personnel director when Trump named him for the post in August.

His arrival comes days after a fresh diplomatic row erupted between New Delhi and Washington. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed that the proposed India-US trade deal could not be finalised last year because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not place a telephone call to President Trump. India rejected the claim on Friday, calling the remarks “inaccurate”.

India-US ties have witnessed a sharp downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. Relations have also been impacted by differences over Trump’s claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington’s new immigration policy.

Announcing Gor’s appointment earlier, Trump said he was confident the envoy would help strengthen “one of our most important international relationships” — the strategic partnership with India. Gor has described the role as “an honour of a lifetime” and said he looks forward to enhancing bilateral ties.

Gor played a significant role in the political action committee backing Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and later gained influence within the administration after being tasked with vetting political appointees.

The post of US ambassador to India fell vacant after Eric Garcetti stepped down in January last year. Gor had visited India for six days in October, shortly after his confirmation, during which he met Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from PTI)