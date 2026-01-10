'India, Pakistan were ready to go at it big': Trump says he saved 10 mn lives, renews Nobel Prize pitch

US President Donald Trump once again claimed to have ended the war between India and Pakistan, adding that 8 planes were shot down in the conflict last year. He has repeated the claim around 70 times so far that he stopped the Indo-Pakistan conflict in May.

“I did put out eight wars, eight and a quarter, because, you know, Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Thursday.

Reiterating his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize for the umpteenth time, he said that "in theory", he should get one of those for stopping each war.

“Because some of these wars were going on for 30 years. India, Pakistan were ready to go at it big. And these are two nuclear countries. I got that one stopped. Eight planes were shot down. They were really at it, and I got it stopped. It was a big one,” Trump said.

Citing Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement, Trump said, "Pakistan's Prime Minister came here and made a public statement saying President Trump saved 10 million lives involving Pakistan and India, and that was going to be raging."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The military offensive was launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

Both countries reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after 4 days of intense cross-border drone and missile attacks. New Delhi has consistently denied any third-party intervention in resolving the standoff.

Furthermore, Donald Trump claimed that he also stopped the Congo-Rwanda war, which had been ongoing for 30 years.

“And I got it stopped. I got so many wars (stopped). So it's such a beautiful thing. It makes me feel so good, not because of a Nobel Prize, but because I saved millions and millions of lives, and that's what really makes me feel good.”

He further said that Russian President Vladimir Putin called him and mentioned about 2 of the wars that he has been wanting to stop for 10 years.