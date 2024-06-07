India Today and Microsoft Start deliver comprehensive coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2024

In a ground-breaking move that redefined the landscape of Indian General Elections coverage, India Today Group successfully delivered a new experience for viewers by streaming live coverage of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Microsoft Start, a leading global content service.

With the Lok Sabha elections marking a pivotal moment in India's democratic journey, the collaboration between India Today Group and Microsoft Start provided audiences worldwide with unparalleled access to real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and insightful commentary, all delivered with accuracy and speed.

India Today, renowned for its journalistic excellence and steadfast commitment to delivering unbiased news, brought its wealth of experience and expertise to this collaboration. Through its extensive network of reporters and correspondents stationed across the country, India Today Group provided viewers with comprehensive coverage of every aspect of the election process. This ranged from political rallies and campaigns to voter sentiments and election results.

On the digital forefront, Microsoft Start's expansive reach complemented India Today's broadcast capabilities. With its global footprint and user-friendly interface, audiences from every corner of the globe could access the latest election updates at their fingertips. From live streaming of key events to curated news articles and interactive infographics, the Microsoft Start Elections Hub (https://www.msn.com/IndiaElections) offered a multifaceted approach to election coverage, catering to the diverse preferences of today's digital-savvy audience.

Speaking on the successful association, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson & Executive Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group said, “Cutting-edge technology like AI, extensive ground reporting, and meaningful integrations like we have with Microsoft Start have redefined election coverage. We remain committed to maximizing global reach through our efforts and stories, ensuring awareness, unbiased insights, and comprehensive coverage. The purpose of any media organization is to tell the best stories to as many people as possible. During elections, this mission becomes even more critical, and our collaboration with Microsoft Start exemplified our steps to achieve it.”

Mr. Nikhil Kolar, VP at Microsoft Start, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Microsoft Start's vision is to empower everyone on the planet to be informed, entertained, and inspired. The Elections Hub on Microsoft Start, featuring live streaming coverage from India Today and rich content experiences powered by Microsoft Start, was an exciting new way to empower people with information and encourage participation in elections.”

As India navigated one of the largest democratic exercises in the world, India Today and Microsoft Start effectively delivered comprehensive coverage of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Whether through television screens or digital devices, India Today and Microsoft Start has kept audiences informed every step of the way.