India-US trade deal: Rahul Gandhi to meet farmers; union ministers accuse him of spreading lies

India-US trade deal: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will meet farmers today to talk about India’s trade deal with the US, which he accused of being ‘anti-farmer’. He said the ruling BJP government has sold out the country with this deal. Meanwhile, union ministers have said that the deal will fully protect the interests of farmers, and have accused Gandhi of spreading lies and misleading the farmers.

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WHAT RAHUL GANDHI SAID ABOUT FARMERS

Gandhi alleged that there is a ‘chokehold’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ‘reins’ are in the hands of US President Donald Trump. He said farmers are the foundation of this country. "Any trade deal that takes away the farmers' livelihood or weakens the country's food security is anti-farmer. We will not let the anti-farmer Modi government compromise on the interests of the food providers," he said in a video.

"The Congress fought for food security and Narendra Modi has betrayed our food security and our farmers. By striking a deal with the US, he has sold cotton, soya, apple and fruit farmers. For years, foreigners have been trying to capture our agriculture market and now Modi has opened the door for them. This is the truth, he (Modi) also knows this. He has done this as there is a chokehold on his neck. Narendra Modi's reins are in the hands of Donald Trump," he alleged in a video.

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Gandhi said this is only the beginning and Modi will open the doors for industrialists like Adani and Ambani. "Why is he always ready to sacrifice farmers? First, he introduced black laws to benefit his billionaire friends - now, to free himself from the American stranglehold on his own, he has opened the doors of Indian agriculture to Trump's America," he said.

Gandhi said that American farmers will gain from this deal while Indian farmers will suffer. He asserted that the government can file cases or a privilege motion against him but he will stand strongly with farmers.

WHAT THE BJP SAID ABOUT RAHUL GANDHI

Union ministers accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies about the India-US trade deal and insisted that farmers' interests remain fully safeguarded under the agreement. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made these statements.

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Responding to Gandhi’s video message, Goyal and Chouhan, in video messages of their own, described Gandhi as a "habitual liar" who does not want farmers to be empowered.

Goyal criticised Gandhi's statements, asserting, "In a video released today, he has broken all records of speaking falsehood and made baseless allegations. He is misleading our farmers with his fake narrative and trying to provoke our annadatas (farmers). He has never cared for our motherland nor can we expect him to ever work for a strong and prosperous future for India."

Addressing concerns over agricultural products, Goyal stated that major crops, including wheat, rice, millets, soybean, corn, genetically modified food products, spices, and potatoes, have been "fully safeguarded" in the trade pact. He added, "We have also fully protected the interest of farmers producing major fruits, including apples. India's doors have not been opened for dairy products or poultry."

Goyal said India has opened huge markets for cotton textile exports, which will increase the demand for cotton manifold, benefitting cotton farmers. He also mentioned new markets for products such as basmati rice, fruits, spices, tea, and marine products, expected to boost India's exports and farmers' income.

Reaffirming the government's position, Goyal said, "In the recent trade deal with the US, the interest of farmers has been kept paramount, and (has been) fully protected." He emphasised that Prime Minister Modi has always been empathetic towards farmers, taking all decisions to ensure their prosperity.

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Agriculture Minister Chouhan also dismissed Gandhi's claims as "baseless" and stated, "Rahul Gandhi is a liar. He has nothing to do with the country and its farmers. He does not like the empowerment of farmers. He is always seen saying anti-national things. He broke all records of lying in his video message." Chouhan also asserted that the schemes launched under Modi's leadership have changed the lives of farmers.