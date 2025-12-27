‘India will be unshackled’: Navroop Singh as Big Tech ramps up hiring amid Trump-MAGA push

Navroop Singh, the author of The Great Reset and the co-author of The New Global Order, said on Saturday that, given Donald Trump and his MAGA base's anti-India sentiment, India would be free to develop talent domestically just like China did for product and hardware development.

He further claimed that the Americans are stuck "between a rock and a hard place".

Singh wrote in a post on X, "This is no alternative to STEM talent in India, more Trump & MAGA gun the bigger rupture it will be for Big Tech as India will be unshackled to develop talent at home like China in product and hardware development! That Americans don't want that either, they are stuck between a rock and a hard place!! It is what it is!!"

His take comes at a time when major US tech firms, also dubbed as the Big Tech, are collectively hiring more than 32,000 new employees in India. These firms include Facebook (Meta), Google (Alphabet), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Netflix.

This is an 18 per cent on-year increase in big tech headcount addition in India, taking the overall workforce numbers to around 214,000, as per a Moneycontrol report, citing data from specialist staff firm Xpheno.

“The net headcount growth of the cohort for 2025 is the highest over the last 3 years period,” Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, was quoted as saying by the publication. Big Tech's top hires had newer digital skills like AI/ML ops, data roles in engineering, analytics, cloud and cybersecurity governance.

In 2025, American tech giants announced office expansions, new hiring targets and massive investments in India. India has become one of the top consumer markets for new-age AI companies such as Perplexity AI and OpenAI, prompting them to set up offices and data centres in the country.

The Big Tech and new-age AI companies' bullishness on India came at a time when there were significant changes in the H-1B visa rules. Around 70-75 per cent of these visas get allocated to Indian applicants.

In 2025, the Trump administration imposed a $100k fee on new visa applications and implemented a lottery system to give preference to high-skilled and high-waged individuals.