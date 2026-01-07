IndiGo inducts India’s first Airbus A321XLR, to launch non-stop flights to Athens

IndiGo on Tuesday became the first Indian airline to induct the Airbus A321XLR aircraft, marking a key step in its long-term international expansion plans.

The long-range narrow-body aircraft arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on the morning of January 7. The airline will deploy the aircraft on upcoming non-stop services from Mumbai to Athens starting January 23, 2026, and from Delhi to Athens from January 24, with both routes operating three times a week.

The Airbus A321XLR is a next-generation variant of the A321neo, offering a range of up to 8,700 kilometres along with enhanced fuel efficiency. IndiGo said the aircraft will allow it to operate longer international routes while maintaining cost efficiency.

The aircraft is configured in a dual-class layout with 12 IndiGoStretch seats and 183 economy-class seats. Both cabins feature RECARO seating designed to improve comfort on long-distance flights.

IndiGo has placed a firm order for 40 A321XLR aircraft, of which nine are expected to be delivered in the calendar year 2026. After its initial deployment on the Athens routes, subsequent aircraft will be used on existing international routes such as Istanbul in Turkey and Denpasar in Bali. Future deliveries will enable the airline to expand to new long-haul destinations in Europe and East Asia.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said, “IndiGo is honoured to be the first Indian airline to welcome the Airbus A321XLR into its fleet — an important milestone as we prepare to redefine long-haul travel for India. The advanced capabilities of this aircraft enable us to reach new regions across the globe and further strengthen India’s position as a key player in international aviation. This reinforces our commitment to giving wings to the nation by connecting it to the world.”

“We are happy to partner with Airbus and RECARO on this journey as we combine next-generation aircraft performance, enhanced fuel efficiency and a thoughtfully designed cabin environment to deliver a comfortable onboard experience,” he added.

Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, said the induction marked a significant moment for Indian aviation.

“The arrival of the first A321XLR marks a new milestone in our journey with IndiGo and a proud moment for Indian aviation. We are honoured by the trust IndiGo places in Airbus, and we remain committed to supporting the airline as it continues to give wings to the nation’s aviation aspirations,” he said.

He added that the aircraft would help open mid- to long-haul routes previously not possible with single-aisle aircraft, enhancing India’s global connectivity and supporting the country’s ambition to become a global aviation hub.

Dr Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding, said, “A great moment for celebration — the IndiGo maiden flight with the A321XLR and a cabin fully equipped with the RECARO premium seating solutions, R5 in business class and R2 in economy class. Both seats come with unparalleled comfort features that will make the flight a very pleasant one for all IndiGo passengers.”

Gaël Méheust, President and CEO of CFM International, said the introduction of the LEAP-powered A321XLR marked a new phase in IndiGo’s growth. “The extra-long-range capability of the aircraft, coupled with the benefits provided by our LEAP engines, launches an important new phase for IndiGo and its future growth,” he said.

The A321XLR aircraft features 12 IndiGoStretch seats in a 2x2 configuration with a 44-inch seat pitch and six-inch recline, while the economy cabin offers a 31-inch seat pitch with five-inch recline. The aircraft is also equipped with in-seat power, adjustable headrests, lumbar support and integrated device holders.

IndiGo has partnered with Bluebox to offer a digital inflight entertainment experience on passengers’ personal devices. Complimentary hot meals and beverages will be served on the Athens routes, with vegetarian meals as the default and an option to pre-book non-vegetarian meals. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase in economy and complimentary for IndiGoStretch customers.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of over 400 aircraft, running more than 2,200 daily flights and connecting over 95 domestic and 40 international destinations.

However, the airline has recently been embroiled in a major operational crisis after widespread flight cancellations in December 2025 that disrupted thousands of passengers nationwide, triggered regulatory scrutiny and led to government action and investigations into its handling of pilot rosters and compliance with new flight-duty norms.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and India’s Civil Aviation Ministry launched investigations, issued show-cause notices and regulatory warnings, and ordered IndiGo to process all pending refunds and cap airfares to protect passengers.