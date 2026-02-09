Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Businessman’s son hits pedestrian after alleged seizure, car seized

A luxury Lamborghini driven by the son of a Kanpur-based businessman mounted a footpath and hit a pedestrian and an autorickshaw on an express road in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Sunday, allegedly after the driver suffered a seizure. The incident left one person injured and has triggered questions over road safety and the responsibility of allowing individuals with known medical conditions to drive high-performance vehicles.

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The crash occurred near the Gwal Toli area when the Lamborghini, driven by Shivam, son of tobacco trader A K Mishra, suddenly veered off the main carriageway. According to police, the driver reported experiencing dizziness and a seizure while behind the wheel. In an attempt to avoid a larger accident, he allegedly steered the car towards the side of the road, causing it to climb onto the footpath.

During the incident, the vehicle struck a pedestrian, Taufiq Ahmed, who was standing on the footpath, and also collided with a nearby autorickshaw. The car eventually came to a halt at the roadside. Locals said the impact could have been far more serious had the vehicle been travelling at a higher speed.

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“A car like that at full speed could have caused multiple fatalities. It was sheer luck that the situation did not spiral out of control,” a local resident said.

Soon after the incident, a crowd gathered at the scene, drawn by the sight of the high-end vehicle. Police from the Gwal Toli station reached the spot, seized the Lamborghini, and shifted the injured pedestrian to a hospital. Taufiq Ahmed is undergoing treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Several bouncers associated with the businessman arrived at the site shortly after the crash. Local residents alleged they appeared more focused on securing and covering the car rather than attending to the injured man, a claim that has drawn criticism from bystanders.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Srivastava confirmed that one person was injured in the incident. “The vehicle has been taken into custody and kept at the police station. No written complaint has been received so far. Further action will be taken once an application is submitted,” he said. The officer added that police are verifying whether the driver has a documented history of seizures.

Meanwhile, the incident has reignited debate over fitness-to-drive norms and the oversight required when operating high-powered luxury vehicles on public roads.