Mission missed by a hairline: Lashkar terrorist paused Kashmir plot for hair transplant

Sent across the border by the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to execute a series of deadly attacks, a Pakistani terrorist chose instead to pause his operations in Jammu and Kashmir to fulfill a deeply personal dream: getting a hair transplant.

Mohammed Usman Jatt, a resident of Lahore known within terror circles by his alias "Chinese", told interrogators that he found daily life in Kashmir completely different from the narratives he had been fed at training camps across the border. After witnessing the ground reality in the Valley, Jatt claimed his objectives shifted entirely, leading him to prioritize his receding hairline over his handlers' instructions.

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The case, which has national and international ramifications, is currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Jatt was arrested early last month by the Srinagar Police alongside Abdullah, alias "Abu Hureira", who officials described as the longest-surviving Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. The duo had been tasked with setting up sleeper terror bases outside Jammu and Kashmir.

During interrogation, Jatt revealed that he had been struggling with severe hair loss for years, an issue that had deeply impacted his self-esteem. While he was aware of hair restoration procedures, he believed they were a distant luxury available only in the West.

His plans changed while staying in the upper hills of Srinagar, where he was introduced to fellow Pakistani terrorists Zargam and Abdullah alias "Abu Huriera". His disclosures about the individuals he stayed with eventually enabled the Srinagar Police to dismantle an entire network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) operating across North Kashmir and Srinagar city.

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According to officials, Zargam took Jatt to a local shop, introducing the owner as a reliable person. During their conversation, Jatt noticed the owner had undergone a hair transplant. The LeT operative subsequently visited the shopkeeper repeatedly, successfully persuading him to help arrange the same procedure. Jatt was eventually taken to a clinic within Srinagar city for the treatment, which required multiple visits and occasional overnight stays.

Once the procedure was complete, Jatt, who had teamed up with "Abu Huriera", boarded a passenger vehicle to Jammu and later took a sleeper bus to Malerkotla, Punjab. Officials stated that he spent his time there watching Turkish television shows and attempting to learn English.

Jatt confessed to his interrogators that he intended to procure a genuine Aadhaar card, PAN card, and eventually a passport to escape India. He hoped to emulate Umar, alias "Khargosh" (rabbit), a Karachi resident who infiltrated India after 2012, obtained a forged passport from Jaipur in 2024, and successfully fled to Indonesia before relocating to a Gulf country.

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The unearthing of this interstate LeT module follows nearly six months after the Srinagar Police busted the "Al Falah module" in November 2025, which involved a network of highly educated professionals, including doctors, radicalized to carry out terrorist activities.