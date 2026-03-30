Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar MLC after Rajya Sabha win; Who will be the next CM of Bihar?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has stepped down as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) following his recent election to the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant political development in the state. The resignation was formally submitted to the Bihar Legislative Council secretariat through JD(U) leader Sanjay Gandhi.

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The move comes in compliance with constitutional provisions that require an individual to vacate one legislative position within 14 days of being elected to another. Kumar had secured his Rajya Sabha seat on March 16 with the backing of 44 MLAs, paving the way for his entry into the Upper House.

Shift towards parliamentary role

Nitish Kumar, who has served as Bihar's Chief Minister for a record ten terms, is expected to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member in early April. His transition to Parliament signals a possible recalibration of leadership within the state, even as he continues to hold the Chief Minister's post for now.

The development has intensified speculation in political circles about whether Kumar may step down as Chief Minister in the near future, although no official timeline has been confirmed.

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Leadership speculation gains traction

The resignation has also revived discussions around succession within the JD(U)-led government. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has emerged as a key contender for a larger role, with his growing prominence within the NDA alliance.

At the same time, political attention has also turned to Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, who recently entered active politics by joining the JD(U). His entry has sparked fresh conversations about a potential generational shift within the party, although no formal decisions have been announced.

A long political journey

Nitish Kumar's political career spans several decades, beginning as an MLA in the 1980s and later including a stint as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Since first becoming Chief Minister in 2005, he has remained a central figure in Bihar politics, navigating multiple alliance shifts while maintaining political relevance.