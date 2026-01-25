Padma Awards 2026: Meet Dr Armida Fernandez, the pioneer of India’s first human milk bank

Senior neonatologist Dr Armida Fernandez has been awarded the Padma Shri in the Republic Day 2026 honours for her lifelong work in improving maternal, infant and child health in India, especially in poor urban areas.

Dr Fernandez is a former Professor and Head of the Department of Neonatology and retired Dean of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) Hospital, Sion, Mumbai. She is known for her pioneering work in newborn care and breastfeeding support.

In 1989, she helped establish India’s first and Asia’s first Human Milk Bank at Sion Hospital.

The initiative played a major role in saving premature and sick newborns. During her years at Sion Hospital, her research focused on improving the survival of newborn babies and encouraging mothers to breastfeed even when babies were admitted to neonatal intensive care units.

Dr Fernandez completed her MBBS from Hubli and her post-graduation from KEM Hospital, Mumbai.

Her work showed that breast milk and breastfeeding reduce illness and death among premature babies, which motivated her to work for the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding across the country.

She delivered several lectures on breastfeeding and milk banking in India and abroad. With support from UNICEF, she prepared a Breastfeeding Manual, a Blue Module, and educational videos. These materials have been used to train doctors, nurses and hospital staff in Maharashtra and other states.

She also helped set up Maternity Homes in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra under the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative, supported by the MCGM and the Government of Maharashtra. She later played an important role in launching the MIYCN (Mother & Infant & Young Child Nutrition) Programme.

In 1999, Dr Fernandez founded SNEHA (Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action), a Mumbai-based organisation working in the areas of maternal and child health, nutrition, women’s empowerment, adolescent health, and prevention of violence against women and children.

SNEHA currently works in slums and chawls and has around 400 full-time staff and 750 volunteers. The organisation has reached nearly one million people across most districts of Maharashtra and other states, including Gujarat and Jharkhand.

Dr Fernandez has also served as Former President of the National Neonatology Forum and worked as Medical Director at Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, Mumbai. She founded the Romila Palliative Care Centre for patients with life-limiting illnesses and Connect & Care of Homebound Senior Citizens.

Her earlier honours include being named an Ashoka Fellow in 2004, receiving the Dr B. N. Puranik Outstanding Service Award in 2010, and the QIM Platinum Standard in Healthcare in 2013.

The Padma Shri recognises Dr Armida Fernandez’s contribution to building strong public health systems and improving access to quality healthcare for women and children in vulnerable urban communities.