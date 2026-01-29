‘Predatory by design’: CEA Nageswaran backs age-based limits on social media

India’s Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has called for age-based limits on social media use, describing digital platforms as “predatory” in the way they are designed to keep users online — especially younger ones, as per reported by Reuters.

The recommendation, included in the government’s annual Economic Survey, reflects growing concern within policymaking circles about the impact of social media on mental health, attention spans and productivity, particularly among children and young adults.

Nageswaran urged families to adopt practical measures such as screen-time limits, device-free hours and greater emphasis on offline activities. But he also signalled that voluntary steps may not be enough.

“Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content,” he wrote, adding that platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate default settings.

The remarks place India within a global debate that is rapidly gaining momentum. Australia last year became the first country to ban children under 16 from using social media platforms. France’s National Assembly has supported a similar ban for children under 15, while Britain, Denmark and Greece are actively examining comparable restrictions.

India currently has no national age limit for social media access. That absence is notable given the country’s scale. With around 750 million smartphones and close to one billion internet users, India is among the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital markets. According to industry estimates, YouTube has about 500 million users in India, Instagram around 481 million and Facebook roughly 403 million.

Nageswaran argued that social media algorithms disproportionately target young users, particularly those between the ages of 15 and 24. The survey noted that inexpensive data plans have accelerated the rise of social media use, with nearly three-quarters of young smartphone users active on such platforms.

“Digital addiction negatively affects academic performance and workplace productivity due to distractions, ‘sleep debt’, and reduced focus,” the survey said.

The debate is also beginning to play out at the state level. Andhra Pradesh’s government has said it is studying restrictions similar to Australia’s model. Goa is also examining whether an age-based ban for children under 16 could be implemented locally, with state officials looking closely at international precedents.

Technology companies have so far been cautious. While some firms have expressed support for parental oversight mechanisms, they have also warned that outright bans could push teenagers towards less regulated and potentially unsafe online spaces.

Critics of age-based restrictions argue that enforcement remains a major challenge, noting that children can often bypass limits using fake identities. They contend that age caps alone may not address deeper issues and have called for broader efforts involving families, schools and platforms to promote healthier digital habits.

As India’s digital population continues to grow, Nageswaran’s intervention suggests that the question is no longer whether social media should be regulated for younger users — but how far the state should go in reshaping online access for the next generation.