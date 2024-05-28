Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar sent to 3-days police custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has been sent to police custody for three days in the Swati Maliwal alleged sexual assault case. He was in judicial custody till today.

The court dismissed Kumar's bail application on May 27. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that he will now seek bail from the high court. His anticipatory bail plea, filed on May 18, was deemed "infructuous" by the court after his arrest. Bibhav Kumar was arrested following Maliwal's accusation that he assaulted her on May 13.

"First I was thrashed brutally by Bibhav. He slapped and kicked me. When I freed myself and called 112, he went outside, called security personnel and started making a video. I was shouting and telling the security that Bibhav has thrashed me brutally," Maliwal said earlier in the statement.

Videos from the chief minister's residence on the day of the incident appeared on social media later. One video showed Maliwal arguing with security personnel, while another showed her walking out of the CM's residence in Civil Lines.

Earlier, Maliwal's advocate told the court that she continued to receive threats despite Kumar being in jail. He questioned Kumar's innocence, claiming Kumar had formatted his phone and deleted the CCTV footage of the incident.