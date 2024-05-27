Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court denies Bibhav Kumar's bail plea, AAP will appeal to High Court

A Delhi court on Monday rejected the bail application of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Earlier, Swati Maliwal told the court that granting bail to Bibhav Kumar, the main accused, would endanger her and her family.

Kumar will appeal the city court's rejection of his bail plea in the Maliwal assault case, according to the Aam Aadmi Party. He intends to approach the High Court regarding this matter.

Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Kumar, is accused of assaulting Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence on May 13. Maliwal claims Kumar violently dragged her, pulled her shirt up, and kicked her in the chest, stomach, and pelvic region. Kejriwal was present in the house during the incident.

The AAP alleged that Swati Maliwal was coerced into joining a conspiracy against her due to BJP pressure, stemming from Arvind Kejriwal's corruption case. They claimed BJP's intentions included imprisoning party MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Maliwal became emotional during the Delhi court hearing for the bail of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar. Kumar was arrested for allegedly assaulting Maliwal.