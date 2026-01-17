US Ambassador Sergio Gor pays tribute at 26/11 memorial, calls Mumbai ‘enchanting’ on first visit

Newly-appointed United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared glimpses from his first official visit to Mumbai on January 17, highlighting moments of remembrance, diplomacy, and admiration for the city.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Gor said he visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to honour the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. “May such a tragedy never happen again. I visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel remembering the 166 innocent lives lost, including 6 Americans,” he wrote.

Gor also paid tribute to the Indian security forces, adding that he was “proud that under President Trump, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning these horrific attacks.”

May such a tragedy never happen again. I visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel remembering the 166 innocent lives lost, including 6 Americans. I honor the valor of the Indian security forces and am proud that under President Trump, the United States extradited… pic.twitter.com/E25QmA3Ndv — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 17, 2026

The ambassador also shared photographs from the Gateway of India, with the Arabian Sea in the background, praising Mumbai’s spirit and vibrancy. “Discover the enchanting beauty of Mumbai – a vibrant tapestry of bustling streets, iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, and the sparkling Arabian Sea. Everyone must visit to feel its magic!” he wrote in another post.

Discover the enchanting beauty of Mumbai – a vibrant tapestry of bustling streets, iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, and the sparkling Arabian Sea. Everyone must visit to feel its magic! pic.twitter.com/S5q8UaIXov — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 17, 2026

A day earlier, Gor began his Mumbai visit with a stop at the US Consulate. Sharing an update online, he said, “Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team working hard to bolster the US-India partnership.”

Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team in @USAndMumbai are working hard to bolster the U.S.-India partnership. 🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SOAzpp5PxM — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 16, 2026

Before assuming his role as Ambassador to India, Gor served in senior positions in Washington. He previously worked as Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel at the White House, where he handled key responsibilities related to appointments and administration.

Ambassador Gor’s posts drew significant attention on social media, with users welcoming his early outreach and positive remarks about Mumbai. Several commenters described his visit as a strong start, noting renewed momentum in the US-India strategic relationship. Others expressed hope that the ambassador would travel across India to experience the country’s diverse regions and cultures.

Gor commenced his official duties in India with pivotal meetings aimed at strengthening US-India relations. As part of his inaugural engagements, Gor met with Reserve Bank of India Governor, Sanjay Malhotra. These meetings emphasised technological collaboration and economic partnership between the two nations.