Uttar Pradesh: School Principal suspended after caught sleeping while students fan her

A shocking incident has come to light from a primary school in Uttar Pradesh where the school principal was caught sleeping in the classroom while students fanned her. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage and leading to the suspension of the principal.

The incident took place at Gokulpur in the Dhanipur region of Aligarh. The video clip shows the principal comfortably sleeping on a mat on the floor of the classroom while a few students stand beside her, waving handheld fans to keep her cool. The visuals also showed one girl after another sitting beside the teacher and fanning her

Following the widespread condemnation and outrage on social media, the Basic Education Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh announced that the matter would be investigated and strict action would be taken.

Meanwhile, another video surfaced showing the same teacher beating students. A probe by the Block Education Officer confirmed that both the sleeping video and the footage of children being beaten featured the same teacher, but the latter was from an earlier incident.

Officials said a probe team will be formed to investigate the matter.