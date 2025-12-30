Rs 4,666 crore defence push: MoD inks contracts for new torpedoes for Navy, CQB carbines for forces

India's maritime and close-combat capabilities received a significant boost on Tuesday after the Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines for the armed forces and Heavy Weight Torpedoes for the Indian Navy.

The contracts were signed on Tuesday in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A major component of the deal involves the induction of over 4.25 lakh CQB Carbines, along with accessories, at a cost of Rs 2,770 crore for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. The contracts were signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd.

According to the defence ministry, the CQB Carbine contract marks the culmination of a sustained effort to replace legacy infantry weapons with indigenous, modern systems under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Designed for compactness and a high rate of fire, the carbines are intended to give soldiers a decisive edge in close-quarters combat, particularly in confined and urban environments.

The Defence Ministry said the project reflects growing synergy between the government and the private sector, while also giving momentum to the Make-in-India programme. It is expected to support the broader economy, generate employment, and strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing by encouraging Indian MSMEs involved in component production and raw material supply.

Advertisement

The second contract, valued at approximately Rs 1,896 crore, covers the procurement and integration of 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes, along with associated equipment, for the Indian Navy’s Kalvari Class submarines under Project-75. The deal was signed with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy.

The acquisition is aimed at significantly enhancing the combat capability of the Navy's six Kalvari Class submarines. The ministry said delivery of the torpedoes will begin in April 2028 and is scheduled to be completed by early 2030.

"These torpedoes have significant operational capabilities and advanced technological features," the ministry said, adding that the deal underscores the government's commitment to meeting the Navy's operational requirements through the induction of niche technologies and advanced weapon systems.

The Defence Ministry said that in the financial year 2025–26 so far, it has signed capital acquisition contracts worth Rs 1,82,492 crore for the modernisation of the armed forces.