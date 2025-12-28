'You are missed. Today and always': India remembers Ratan Tata on his 88th birth anniversary

India on Sunday marked the 88th birth anniversary of late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, with tributes pouring in from across the political and business spectrum.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran paid his respects at Bombay House, where he garlanded the statue of Ratan Tata, and wrote a brief but poignant message. "Happy birthday, Mr. Tata. You are missed. Today and always."

Advertisement

Ratan Tata, who led the Tata Group through one of its most transformative phases, was remembered not only for building global businesses but also for redefining the idea of corporate responsibility in India.

In a post on X, Tata Trusts said that under his guidance, philanthropy moved beyond charity to become outcome-driven and strategic. "Under his guidance, philanthropy evolved from charity to a strategic, results-driven approach, addressing healthcare, education, livelihood, women-empowerment, and more--with a focus on long-term transformation and community resilience," the post read.

Remembering our late Chairman, Mr. Ratan N. Tata, who believed true philanthropy is never personal, and leadership is a responsibility to turn influence into positive change.



Under his guidance, philanthropy evolved from charity to a strategic, results-driven approach,… pic.twitter.com/DlsS98KIVr — Tata Trusts (@tatatrusts) December 28, 2025

The Trusts added that Ratan Tata believed progress required more than closing socio-economic gaps. "It calls for collaboration between innovation, supportive technology, and a deep understanding of local needs, ensuring that solutions are thoughtful, scalable, and reach those who need them the most. As we commemorate him today, the values he stood for continue to guide and shape our collective purpose."

Advertisement

Political leaders across parties also paid homage. Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "(He) reshaped Indian enterprise with integrity and compassion. From building indigenous industry to selfless philanthropy, he showed that true success lies in service to the nation. His legacy will inspire a self-reliant Bharat."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "A visionary industrialist and compassionate leader, he devoted his life to business excellence and philanthropy. His integrity, humility, and commitment to society will continue to inspire us all. My humble tributes to him."

Ratan Tata's birth anniversary also coincides with that of another towering figure in Indian business history. Both Ratan Tata and Dhirubhai Ambani were born on December 28, though in different years. Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, while Dhirubhai Ambani was born on December 28, 1932. Dhirubhai Ambani founded Reliance Industries in 1958.

Advertisement

Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik also paid tribute to Ambani on the occasion. "Tribute To One of The Biggest Indian Business Tycoon & Founder of Reliance Industries Shree Dhirubhai Ambani On His Birth Anniversary," Naik wrote on X.

Ratan Tata was the great-grandson of Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata. He graduated in architecture from Cornell University before returning to India in 1962 to join the Tata Group. Early in his career, he worked across Tata companies, including Tata Motors (then Telco) and Tata Steel, and later turned around the National Radio & Electronics Company (Nelco).

He succeeded J. R. D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991, at a time when India was opening up its economy. His tenure saw sweeping organisational reforms, the consolidation of group ownership, and a generational shift in leadership.

Under Ratan Tata, the group expanded aggressively overseas, acquiring Tetley Tea in 2000, VSNL in 2002, Corus Steel in 2007, and Jaguar Land Rover from Ford in 2008. He also launched the Tata Nano in 2008, aimed at providing affordable mobility to Indian families, and played a key role in Tata Group’s acquisition of Air India in January 2022.

Advertisement

Beyond business, Ratan Tata was deeply involved in philanthropy through the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, among the country’s largest private charitable foundations. The Trusts expanded initiatives in healthcare, cancer care, education, nutrition, and rural livelihoods, with programmes such as the Cancer Care Programme launched in 2017 and the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation set up in 2022.

Ratan Tata received numerous honours during his lifetime, including the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. He was also awarded the Assam Baibhav in 2021, named an Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia in 2023, received the Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire in 2014, and was conferred honorary doctorates by institutions such as IIT Bombay.

Known for his quiet demeanour, modest lifestyle, and passion for aviation as a licensed pilot, Ratan Tata remained a widely respected figure in both business and social circles. After stepping down as chairman in 2012, he became an active investor in India's startup ecosystem, backing companies such as Paytm, Ola Electric and Urban Company.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86.