Human skills will truly differentiate talent in the age of AI: Accenture in India's Ajay Vij

How can businesses embed AI into their core growth strategy rather than treating it as a tech initiative?

AI is no longer a technological upgrade; it is a growth accelerator that must become the backbone for every enterprise’s reinvention. By embedding AI into the fabric of a company’s strategy, businesses can leverage AI as a catalyst to unlock value, accelerate growth, and reimagine how work gets done. This requires rearchitecting operations around data and AI, investing in talent and governance, and driving continuous reinvention across the value chain.

When AI is treated as a strategic imperative it can unlock exponential growth and power businesses to lead confidently in an AI world.

As organisations accelerate AI adoption, how can they balance responsible and ethical implementation with reinvention of business at speed?

AI can only move fast when it’s built on a foundation of trust. When companies embed trust, transparency, and human oversight into the design from day one—supported by the right talent, guardrails and governance—they can innovate fast while ensuring AI is safe, ethical, and aligned with their values. At Accenture, we believe responsible AI is the foundation for scaling AI responsibility.

What are the skills needed for the workforce of today to stay competitive in the age of AI?

While technical capabilities like data science, machine learning, and prompt engineering will matter, it’s human skills that will truly differentiate talent in the age of AI. Adaptability, critical thinking, ethical judgment, and emotional intelligence are quickly becoming the new benchmarks for success. Our research shows that organisations that embrace human–AI collaboration and invest in continuous learning achieve four times faster skill development and five times higher employee engagement. The future isn’t human versus AI—it is human plus AI.

What steps should enterprises take to move from being consumers of technology to creators of AI talent?

Enterprises need to shift from simply using technology to actively building AI capabilities at scale. That starts with investing in broad-based AI fluency for every employee, not just specialists. Companies that create continuous learning pathways, redesign roles to embed AI into daily work, and foster a culture where people are encouraged to experiment and innovate can become true creators of AI talent. We have already trained over 550,000 people globally on the fundamentals of gen AI.