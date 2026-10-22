“Leaders need to get comfortable making decisions with incomplete information,” says Industry veteran Rajesh Nambiar

Q: What is the biggest leadership misconception about managing people in an AI-first workplace?

It’s the assumption that AI-first means managing people less. In reality, as AI takes on more routine work, human judgement becomes more important. This requires more coaching and context-setting from a manager. Secondly, leaders cannot simply introduce AI tools and expect productivity to follow. They need to rethink roles, workflows, decision rights, and how people continue to grow.

Q: As AI changes the nature of work, what should leaders be looking for in people that a resume can no longer tell them?

Businesses are increasingly moving towards skills-based hiring rather than relying primarily on experience. Traits such as learning agility, curiosity, judgement, problem-framing, the ability to work across disciplines, comfort with ambiguity and, importantly, the ability to unlearn and relearn quickly are becoming increasingly valuable.

Q: When the pace of change is faster than an organisation’s ability to adapt, what should a CEO do first?

The first instinct today is often to jump on the AI bandwagon and start implementing quickly. The priority for a CEO should be to identify where the biggest shifts are happening, what they mean for the business model, capabilities and people, and then align the organisation around a few clear priorities.

Q: In an era of constant uncertainty, what is the one leadership capability CEOs need to build?

It has to be adaptability. Knowing which decisions are reversible, which are not, and responding accordingly. That means shorter feedback loops, pushing decision-making closer to where the information sits, and creating a culture where teams can course-correct early.

Q: When leaders can no longer predict what the next five years will look like, how should they lead differently?

The reality is that no one can crystal-ball gaze with certainty anymore. Leaders also need to get comfortable making decisions with incomplete information, revisiting assumptions more frequently and creating shorter planning and feedback cycles. However, it also means being clear on the few things that should remain constant such as purpose, values and strategic intent.