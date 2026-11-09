Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
Business News
magazine
cover story
From Antarctica trips to $1,000 wellness stays, luxury is changing in India

From Antarctica trips to $1,000 wellness stays, luxury is changing in India

For India's wealthy, luxury is no longer measured by possessions alone. Exclusive access, personalised experiences, and unforgettable journeys are becoming the new markers of privilege.

Smita Tripathi
Smita Tripathi
Print Edition: 22 Nov, 2026
From Antarctica trips to $1,000 wellness stays, luxury is changing in India
From Antarctica trips to $1,000 wellness stays, luxury is changing in India

There is a paradigm shift underway in luxury consumption among Indian consumers.