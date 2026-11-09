From Antarctica trips to $1,000 wellness stays, luxury is changing in India

There is a paradigm shift underway in luxury consumption among Indian consumers.A family from Ahmedabad flies across the Drake Passage for a glimpse of Antarctica before boarding a private Gulfstream aircraft to explore some of South America’s most inaccessible destinations.Wealthy Indian travellers wait up to two years to spend Christmas in Finland’s Lapland amid privacy, pristine wilderness and the Northern Lights.Affluent Indians spend over $1,000 a night on personalised wellness programmes, while luxury car enthusiasts pay lakhs to experience the thrill of driving supercars on frozen lakes in Finland. Together, these indulgences point to a shift in luxury consumption. Designer handbags, watches and supercars remain coveted, but increasingly, status is also about access to the extraordinary: journeys few have taken, experiences few can buy, and moments that cannot be replicated. As affluent consumers place a greater premium on personalisation, privacy and wellbeing, luxury brands are rethinking what they sell—and how they create value.The shift is visible globally. According to Bain & Company’s Luxury in Transition report, luxury experiences grew 3% in 2025, even as luxury products declined about 1%. “Consumer sentiment towards experiences is outgrowing tangible goods by 1.5x so far in 2026, reflecting a structural and cultural shift from ownership to lived moments,” says the report.The experiential luxury market—luxury hospitality and fine dining—is poised for even faster growth. Euromonitor International says the segment may expand by 20% annually between 2025 and 2030, reaching Rs 62,600 crore ($6.59 billion). “Wellness, lifestyle and emotional resonance are emerging as new markers of status, reshaping how brands connect with consumers,” says the report.The shift is evident in spending patterns, too. The Atlas of Affluence 2026 survey by Voice of Fashion found that nearly 30% of affluent respondents spent Rs 2 lakh or more annually on travel and wellness, while 17% spent that amount on fine dining and gourmet experiences.This increasing appetite for exclusive experiences is being fed by the staggering rise in India’s super rich. The country’s count of dollar millionaire families shot up 90% to 871,700 in 2025 from 458,000 in 2021, according to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report and Luxury Consumer Survey 2025. Beyond the Bucket ListFor India’s ultra-high-net-worth travellers, conventional luxury holidays are no longer enough.“These are people who have already done most things on their bucket lists. So, now it’s like, what’s next?” says Rohan Prakash, founder and CEO of New Delhi-based travel company UnWild Planet, which specialises in bespoke expedition-led travel.For a Mumbai family, the answer was a visit to an Inca archaeological excavation site in Peru, with an archaeologist to explain its history. Another family enjoyed a curated culinary experience at a Chilean vineyard, with a chef for food and wine pairings.Data from a white paper by Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) shows that emerging affluent consumers spend about 28% on travel. It rises to nearly 58% among the ultra-elite. In contrast, retail’s share declines from 49% to 28% across these segments.Demand is also emerging from smaller towns. UnWild Planet has organised expeditions to Antarctica for families from Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Guwahati. In December 2025, an Ahmedabad family of 12 undertook a seven-day Antarctica expedition before taking a private jet over Patagonia, Atacama Desert, Easter Island, Iguazú Falls and Bogotá.These experiences come at a cost. A two-week Antarctica expedition involving a flight across the Drake Passage begins typically at Rs 40-45 lakh per person, and Rs 50-55 lakh for business-class travel.At Octola Private Wilderness in Finnish Lapland, founder Janne Honkanen is seeing a similar preference for privacy, flexibility and immersion.“Our guests are typically very experienced travellers, so for them the luxury experience they are looking for with us is often less about material things and more about access to things that are simple, yet increasingly rare: complete privacy, space, untouched nature, clean air,” says Honkanen, adding that some very prominent and affluent families from India have stayed at Octola.Prices for a two-bedroom villa start at €18,000 a night, including meals prepared by chefs, butler service, private wilderness guide, private spa, etc.Indian families are opting for private husky and snowmobile adventures, reindeer encounters, Sámi cultural experiences, wilderness dining and Northern Lights excursions. Average stays are five nights, and some guests extend their visits to seven nights.At Octola, demand around Christmas is so strong that waiting lists can stretch to one or two years, with bookings already being accepted for Christmas and New Year 2027-28. The Taste of LuxuryDining is another major beneficiary. The attraction is not simply an expensive meal at a celebrated restaurant, but the experience surrounding it: exclusive chef interactions, private dining, and culinary encounters that cannot easily be replicated.According to Bain, the global gourmet food and fine dining market reached about €72 billion in 2024, growing at 7-9%. By 2025, it had expanded to €74 billion, growing another 5% at current exchange rates. The category was approximately 40% larger than its pre-pandemic size in 2019.Bain identifies immersive dining concepts, private clubs and multisensory experiences as drivers of demand. Some restaurants bring together chefs, artists, designers and even perfumers to transform a meal into a carefully orchestrated experience.India’s affluent consumers are displaying a similar appetite. The ‘Atlas of Affluence 2026’ found 17% of respondents spent `2 lakh or more annually on fine dining and gourmet experiences.Kotak Private Banking also identifies curated culinary experiences, including cooking classes with Michelin-starred chefs and elaborate tasting menus, among indulgences attracting ultra-high-net-worth consumers.Luxury in India has evolved beyond the traditional parameters of price, rarity and ownership to encompass access, personalisation, service and experience.-Pushpa Bector,Group Executive Director and Business Head, DLF RetailWellness: The New Status SymbolIf travel is about extraordinary memories, wellness is increasingly about investing in one’s health.At tulåh Clinical Wellness at Kozhikode in Kerala, built at an investment of over $100 million, stays cost approximately $1,250 per night plus taxes. Guests typically book programmes lasting seven, 14 or 21 nights, with growing interest in 28-night stays.These programmes combine medical consultations, diagnostics, Ayurveda and personalised treatment protocols. Metabolic health, weight management, detoxification, stress recovery, sleep and longevity are among the most popular areas.“Luxury in India is moving from what you own to how you feel and function, and the most precious things now are time, expertise and attention,” says Cíara O’Shea, Chief Commercial Officer at tulåh.Its core clientele is aged 30-60, but the fastest-growing segment comprises affluent professionals and entrepreneurs in their 30s and early 40s. Indians account for 58% of its guests, with about 17% of Indian visitors coming from outside major metros. At Six Senses Vana, near Dehradun, the emphasis is similarly on structured programmes rather than conventional pampering. The retreat combines Ayurveda, Tibetan Medicine, yoga and natural healing therapies with wellness assessments.A five-night Tibetan Medicine programme starts at $924 per night per person, while yoga retreats start at $1,041 per night. The 14-night Ayurveda programme starts at $1,153 per night plus taxes, translating into more than $16,000 for a single guest.“Guests are increasingly thoughtful about how they invest in their wellbeing and recognise that certain goals benefit from a longer period of consistent practice and professional guidance,” says Jaspreet Singh, General Manager, Six Senses Vana.According to Kotak Private Banking, more than six in 10 ultra-high-net-worth respondents had visited a wellness retreat in the preceding three years, while over one-third identified wellness retreats as their preferred luxury experience.Traditional hotel operators are recognising the opportunity, too. At The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary, the surrounding forest, Kodagu’s heritage and local coffee culture form part of a wellness-led stay. Its Aujasya offering incorporates Ayurveda, meditation, movement and contemporary therapies, positioning restoration as a central element of the holiday. Beyond the Hotel RoomThe shift is forcing luxury hotels to rethink offerings beyond accommodation. “The physical product will always matter in luxury,” says Anuraag Bhatnagar, Whole-time Director and CEO of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. “But what makes a luxury hotel truly memorable is increasingly what it enables a guest to feel, discover and take away from the experience.”One example is Arq By The Leela, a private members’ club that combines curated social gatherings, cultural experiences and hospitality within a members-only environment. Leela has opened Arq at Delhi and Bengaluru, with Chennai and Mumbai coming soon.Leela has also introduced a signature fragrance and original music created by Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash. “These propositions can support a more differentiated brand, create additional opportunities for guest engagement and strengthen emotional affinity,” says Bhatnagar. “But we are careful not to assume that every experiential initiative automatically translates into longer stays, higher spending or repeat visits.” With Bain estimating the global luxury hospitality market at €251 billion in 2025, the competition increasingly extends beyond rooms, architecture and service to experiences that make a property worth visiting.“Hospitality has shifted from luxury as status to luxury as something that makes you feel a certain way—the way you experience it, the memories you create, and what you take back home,” says Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International, which operates brands such as Atlantis Resorts and One & Only Resorts. Zuber says that has led to longer stays in properties such as Atlantis The Palm Dubai where Indians now stay 4-5 nights compared to two earlier. Automobiles: Beyond OwnershipLuxury car manufacturers, too, are investing in experiences. In February 2026, Porsche organised an Ice Experience in Finland for about 50 participants from India, combining performance driving on frozen surfaces with premium hospitality. Lamborghini’s Temerario Dynamic Asia programme hosted 18 Indian clients, while Esperienza Neve 2026 brought in a group of three Indian participants.Held in Yakeshi, Inner Mongolia, the three-day winter driving experience allowed participants to test Lamborghini’s hybrid models on ice, alongside gourmet dining, luxury hospitality and curated cultural activities. ‘Bentley Extraordinary Journeys’ is a members-only programme that takes customers across Scotland, Scandinavia, New Mexico and New Zealand. These are multi-day immersions that combine Bentley’s latest models with sustainable luxury stays, private dining and curated cultural access, supported by dedicated concierge and technical teams. For customers, the attraction is access to extraordinary driving environments and a community of like-minded enthusiasts. For manufacturers, such programmes deepen engagement with existing and potential customers.The car remains the product, but the experience makes owning it desirable.The physical product will always matter in luxury. But what makes a luxury hotel memorable is what it enables a guest to feel, discover, and take away from the experience. -Anuraag Bhatnagar,Whole-time Director and CEO of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and ResortsBeyond the Shopping BagEven luxury retail, traditionally centred on selling expensive products, is evolving into an experience-led business. “Luxury in India has evolved beyond the traditional parameters of price, rarity and ownership to encompass access, personalisation, service and experience,” says Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director and Business Head, DLF Retail.For Bector, luxury retail destinations are no longer defined by brands they house. Architecture, dining, cultural programming, hospitality and exclusive customer interactions increasingly add to their appeal. At DLF Emporio in New Delhi, the luxury ecosystem spans 103 brands and restaurants, including 45 international luxury brands and 54 Indian designers. The Chanakya in New Delhi houses 39 brands and experiences. DLF Luxury Malls have recorded an average 24% year-on-year increase in sales.The changing approach was evident at DLF Emporio’s ‘Treasury of Trousseau’ in September, which brought together nine showcases featuring designers and brands including Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta, Arpita Mehta and Baccarat. The programme incorporated intimate lunches, designer conversations and exclusive collection unveilings. The stores are changing, too. Gucci has expanded its presence at DLF Emporio with a dedicated environment for important clients, while Chanel has created a more immersive space at The Chanakya. “Luxury is also converging with gastronomy, art, culture, design, wellness and hospitality,” says Bector.The objective is to give consumers reasons to visit, engage and return, even when they are not immediately looking to make a purchase.For luxury brands, the challenge is no longer just to sell something desirable, but to create something worth remembering. In a market where the wealthy can buy almost anything, the real differentiator may be the experiences that money can buy—but few others can access.